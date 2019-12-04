Goodwill announces hiring event in Springdale

Pedestrians walk past the Goodwill store in Moline, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011. Charity workers continued their search Wednesday through a warehouse of donated clothes in Iowa after an elderly man said he mistakenly donated a suit with $13,000 in a coat pocket to the Moline Goodwill store. The 80-year-old Illinois man, who has […]

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Goodwill representatives will host a hiring event in Springdale on December 12, according to a press release.

More than 20 positions are available throughout the Northwest Arkansas region, including part-time and full-time sales associates, production lead, material handlers and production associates.

The event will take place at the Goodwill Career Center at 5252 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. It’s slated to be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Potential hires must be at least 16, be able to pass a background check and drug screening and have reliable transportation.

Those requesting more information are encouraged to contact Janet Foster (jfoster@GoodwillAR.org) or Orel Ruano (oruano@GoodwillAR.org), 479-927-0114).