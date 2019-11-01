Goodwill Industries of Arkansas in need of donations after recent storms

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — You can help Goodwill replenish what was lost after an EF2 tornado destroyed the Siloam Springs location.

The Goodwill Industries of Arkansas store, Donation Center and Career Center are still undergoing repairs.

In order to keep providing services like adult education, job training and other means of helping the community,

Goodwill asks for more clothing and household donations.

To help, you can drop off items at any Goodwill location with the exception of Siloam Springs.