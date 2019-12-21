Goodwill store in Siloam Springs is now open

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Goodwill Store and Career Center in Siloam Springs opened its door Friday, December 20.
The center was damaged by an E-F 2 tornado in October.
The storm caused extensive rood and water damage to the building.
While construction was happening, employees were temporarily moved to other locations.
“We had people working in Springdale, in Rogers and Bentonville and that helped to ensure that they didn’t see an interruption in their earnings and interrupt their holiday,” said Goodwill Industries of Arkansas President and CEO Brian Marsh. “They’re glad to be back, glad to be home, and back in operation … so back to normal.”