Goodwill store in Siloam Springs is now open

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA) — Washington County voters will soon decide if they want to approve a sales tax increase that would provide a new emergency communications system for local first responders.

Tontitown Police Chief, Corey Jeninson said the new radio system is critical for them to efficiently do their job.

The Justices of the Peace approved a $0.25 sales tax increase to be added to the ballot Thursday night. The sales tax is projected to raise $10 Million and will fund the new system for first responders in the county. It will now be up to the residents of Washington County to make the final decision.