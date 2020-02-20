‘Goose Dog’ trains with Bentonville’s newest dog handler

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Bentonville welcomes a four-legged consultant to train with the cities newest dog handler.

Meet Greg the “Goose Dog!”!

He’s a four-year-old Border Collie and will be working with Bentonville Police Department’s Robin Fields for the next few months.

The city will get its very own goose dog to help deter nuisance birds from parks, airports and other properties this spring.

Greg and Fields will be working together until then in preparation for the city’s newest employee.

“Greg will be here until their dog is finished and Greg will teach Robin, the new handler so much about working birds that when the new dog comes, he’ll be ready to step into that position,” Rebecca Gibson, owner of Flyaway Geese says.

“I love the high intensity or the high drive of the Border Collie so I’m very much looking forward to working with one,” Fields says.

Before this solution, the Bentonville Municipal Airport was using a robotic swan to deter the geese.