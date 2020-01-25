Governor Hutchinson stops by Springdale Chamber of Commerce meeting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson made a stop at the city’s Chamber of Commerce annual meeting today.

Over 600 business people from the community showed up to the event at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale.

CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Perry Webb says the annual event outlines the chamber’s goals for the upcoming year and also celebrates the success the city had in 2019.

“There were over 2,400 new jobs created in Springdale this year, which once again, leads most all efforts in Arkansas. We had an 8 percent increase in our sales tax revenue in 2019 over 2018. So the growth is continuing,” Webb says.

Webb says that addressing the future of transportation, parks, trails, and schools across the area is important for the growing population.