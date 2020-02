LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will hold a news conference today, Friday, February 28, to discuss the state’s strategy to address COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the State Capitol in the Governor’s Conference Room.

“I have confidence in our preparation & am hopeful that our early planning will reduce understandable concerns of Arkansans,” Hutchinson said in a tweet on Thursday.