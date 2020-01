SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Springdale Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting Luncheon is Friday, January 24 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be the keynote speaker.

They will announce the 2020 Civic Service Honoree and the 2019 Ambassador of the Year.

Registration is from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m.