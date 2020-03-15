Governor, medical professionals praise NWA hospital amid coronavirus preparation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Central Arkansas continues to face the coronavirus head on, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised a Northwest Arkansas Hospital for its response so far.

Washington Regional’s COVID-19 screenings clinic set to open Monday leads the way for others in the state as medical professionals try to contain the outbreak.

“Folks who clearly have a fever and symptoms of infection, respiratory infection, should be coming to [this clinic],” said David Ratcliff, Washington Regional’s chief medical officer. “They can be tested, we can obtain the specimens. They can return home, self-quarantine at home. We report these to the Arkansas Department of Health.”

In a Saturday press briefing, Hutchinson and leaders in the state’s medical community praised the Fayetteville hospital for screening people away from the hospital itself where others could be infected. They also lauded Washington Regional’s digital screenings.

“Washington Regional also has an online portal, as well,” said Dr. Cam Patterson, UAMS’ chancellor. “So, you can contact Washington Regional healthcare professionals in the Northwest Arkansas area.”

The temporary clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The location is 3318 N. Northhills Blvd.

For people who need testing before the Monday debut, Washington Regional is screening at its urgent care facility in Fayetteville. People with non-coronavirus needs are asked to go elsewhere until Monday.

“The primary reason for this is to try and keep folks that can be screened and are quarantined at home to come to that center,” Ratcliff said. “That way folks are not coming to our emergency room potentially contaminating patients, staff, limiting infections within the hospital.”