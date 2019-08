FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville has grand plans for the upcoming Cultural Arts Corridor, and at the heart of those plans is Civic Plaza.

"Fayetteville is a growing and thriving community. There's been a lot of attention and focus on our downtown area and redevelopment and reinvestment in our downtown, but Fayetteville has never really had a true downtown gathering place or downtown park associated with it," said Peter Nierengarten, environmental director for the City of Fayetteville. "This is an opportunity to create such a space that will in my opinion capitalize, enhance what's already great about Downtown Fayetteville and Dickson Street and make those qualities and those amenities even better by attracting a more diverse demographic of people to Downtown Fayetteville and Dickson Street and attract those people at different times of the year when there are lulls in the activity along Dickson Street and in Downtown Fayetteville. And it creates the ability to host new and different types of festivals and events to fill in some of those lulls and attract those different demographics."