Gravette mayor hosts town hall meeting

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Mayor of Gravette held a town hall meeting on Monday to bring residents up to speed on the city’s ongoing projects, including a new bypass and changes to subdivision codes.

People at the meeting tell us they showed up to get a better understanding of the city’s plans for the future.

“I think people in Northwest Arkansas are really embracing the outdoors and it’s really interesting to see the efforts that these cities are making to really create nice amenities for the public and residents,” said attendee Brett Meek.

A question-and-answer session followed the town hall meeting.

“We’ve got a lot of interest and a lot of people moving this direction. In fact, our building permits are at an all-time high this year,” said Mayor Kurt Maddox.