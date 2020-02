BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman helps herself to some furniture outside of an outlet store and police are asking for your help identifying her.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted this video to its Facebook page.

You can see the woman taking a couch from the NWA Outlet store on Highway 72 in Gravette.

If you recognize her or the truck in these videos, contact Detective Butler at 479-271-1008.