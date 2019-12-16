Green cemetery plans on hold

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Plans for a green burial site in Springdale are on hold.

The green cemetery would be about 10 acres in the nob hill area.

There would be no chemicals used, no embalming of the bodies, no vaults and no headstones. Washington County’s Planning Commission approved a permit for the burial site in October.

The project was put on hold for more research after neighbors voiced concerns about animals digging out the shallow graves and water contamination.

Ross said there would be a fence around the cemetery to keep animals out. When it comes to water contamination he says the cemetery is in a remote location and contamination is very unlikely.

This would be the first green burial site in Norwest Arkansas and the property owners, Mike and Jane-Allen Ross said they just want to give people a natural end of life option.

“We have lived out here and hopefully, we will live the rest of our lives out here. We would like to be buried on this property. Even if this green burial piece does not occur I think we can do a family plot somewhere else on the property.

The Washington County coroner is researching how the cemetery would be maintained and will present the findings at the next quorum court meeting on Thursday.

