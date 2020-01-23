Greenwood fire engine carrying more than 1500 gallons of water crashes

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — A Greenwood fire engine carrying more than 1500 gallons of water crashed on Monday while responding to a call in the city, the department says.

The engine crashed near the intersection of W. Denver Street and W. Gunther Street when a roll of paper towel rolled in front of the brakes, causing the driver to lose control.

Video of the incident was captured on a security camera.

One firefighter, a passenger in the vehicle, walked away with minor bruises, while the driver was taken to the hospital and released that day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss