Greenwood promotes Young to head football coach

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — Chris Young was promoted to head coach of the Greenwood Bulldogs football team, the school announced on Wednesday.

Young has been a member of the staff under the last three head coaches at Greenwood. During that time, the school has seen a sustained run of success in Arkansas high school football. Young will assume the head coaching role after former coach Rick Jones left for a job with the Missouri Tigers.

“I appreciate the confidence the Greenwood School Board and the district administration have in me, as well as our coaching staff. We look forward to the challenge of finding ways to improve our football program and are excited about the future,” said Young, a 1995 graduate of Northside High School and former soccer player at the University of Central Arkasnas.

He started his career at Greenwood Schools in 2000 as a math teacher, a junior high football coach and head boys/girls soccer coach. In 2002, Young moved to the high school football staff, and he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009 and began calling plays.

In 2011, Young was named Assistant High School Principal at Greenwood.

Young has been involved with Greenwood’s success in 12 state title game appearances, 9 state titles, a 50-game win streak, and appearances in the state semifinals 15 times in 20 years.

“Coach Young is extremely familiar with the standard of excellence that has been established in the Greenwood football program,” said Greenwood Athletic Director Dr. Dustin Smith. “He had a front-row seat and has been instrumental in helping to build that standard. What I really respect about Chris is that he understands what it means to be a Bulldog. Coach Young will not allow the standard to shift.”

Two Razorbacks coached by Young in high school spoke out in support of the hire.

“I think of great coaches, the first two people that pop into my head are Rick Jones and Chris Young. When I think back to when I was having the most fun playing football, it was with Chris Young as my position coach. He has played a huge role in shaping me into what I am today. He not only understands the Bulldog way, but he LIVES the Bulldog way.,” said former Razorback receiver and Greenwood grad Drew Morgan.

Current Razorback pitcher and former Greenwood quarterback Connor Noland also had words of support for his former coach.

“Chris Young is a great hire. I have been around a lot of head coaches in various sports and Coach Young carries and exhibits the same qualities and leadership they bring,” said Noland.

