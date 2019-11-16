Gregory Park Improvements Ribbon Cutting Event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The ribbon-cutting ceremony and community event celebrating the completion of improvements at Gregory Park has been changed to today, Saturday, November 16 from 2 to 4 p.m

The new date and time creates a better opportunity to celebrate the children, adults, neighbors, volunteers, and collaborators who have given time, labor, and resources for the project.

A proposal for park improvements that would serve both mountain bikers and trail walkers was presented to the City in 2012 by the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists (OORC), a Northwest Arkansas mountain bicycle advocacy group.

The existing loop trail was enhanced, and two new soft-surface trails were created. Mountain biking additions include a modular concrete pump track, a modular skills course, two gravity-flow downhill bicycle trails, and a kiosk with trail map and information. New benches, terraces and an accessible picnic table allow for spectator views of the courses. Additional park improvements include new signage, a boulder field and a “hammock hangout” constructed as an Eagle Scout Service project

Gregory Park is located at 69 E. Sycamore Street. Parking is limited, and attendees are encouraged to use alternative transportation. Ozark Regional Transit’s route #10 stops directly in front of the N. College Ave. McDonald’s.

