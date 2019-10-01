Grievance hearing set for fired Benton Co. Jail Lieutenant

The Benton County Sheriff's Office fires a jail lieutenant, now it's up to justices of the peace to decide if she'll get her job back.

Editor’s note: We reached out to the sheriff’s office for a comment but didn’t hear back.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Benton County Jail Lieutenant Robin Holt filed a grievance hearing request after she was fired Sept. 9. In it she claims she was discriminated against because of her gender and that she was retaliated against because she reported sexual misconduct of a co-worker.

This comes two months after another jail Lt. Randall McElroy, was fired once allegations surfaced that he assaulted female co-workers. It’s unclear whether Holt was one of those victims or just provided information during that investigation but she claims her termination was retaliation for McElroy’s dismissal.



She also states the reason Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway let her go was because he lost confidence in her due to recent events.

The grievance counsel, which is made up of five justices of the peace, will hold the hearing tomorrow at 6 p.m. to determine if Holt was wrongfully fired.

This isn't the first time holt has been in front of a grievance council – about four years ago she submitted two other requests under former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck was in office.