Groundbreaking artist John Baldessari dies

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — John Baldessari, an influential artist known for his conceptual work, died Thursday in Los Angeles, according to a New York Times report. One of his pieces was featured in Crystal Bridges when it first opened in 2011.

No cause of death was given, according to the report. His 2007 piece “Beethoven’s Trumpet” was a key feature in Crystal Bridges. The sculpture, made of foam, resin, aluminum, cold bronze and electronics featured a large ear with an attached megaphone visitors could speak into.

Baldessari was 88. His art has been featured throughout the world and is admired for its humorous, unorthodox subject matter.