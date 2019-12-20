Groundbreaking for new Art Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Van Buren for the Center for Art and Education.

According to the press release, the new 17,000 square foot site is more than three and a half times bigger than the current building. The multi-floor center will include multiple galleries, a culinary kitchen, and multiple children’s classrooms along with a park with a series of gardens and a walking path to a new pottery studio.

The center’s Executive Director, Jane Owen said “it’ll be a place where all age groups, including parent and child, grandparent and child can come in and interact with the arts and do different things with art”

The center is expected to open in the fall or winter of 2021.