Group aims to curb jail overcrowding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Criminal Justice Work Group had its first meeting on Friday.

Sheriff Tim Helder started the group to discuss solutions to fix overcrowding issues at the Washington County Jail.

Helder says the group is made up of circuit judges, prosecutors, public defenders, law enforcement, and members of the public.

“I’m hopeful that with so manny different personalities and life experiences that maybe we’ll come up with some ideas we just haven’t thought of yet,” said Helder.

Helder believes its a step in the right direction as the jail waits for the quorum court’s decision on expanding the jail.