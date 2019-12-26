Group seeking recreational pot in Oklahoma abandons effort

Nov. 30, 2018 file photo medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he’s grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking a public vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma is temporarily abandoning its effort.

The two proponents, Amy Young and Vanessa Avery, notified the Secretary of State’s office this week that they were withdrawing the petition.

Organizers say they plan to rewrite the petition with greater protections for the existing medical marijuana industry. Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly approved a medical marijuana program last year, and the industry has been booming in the state ever since.