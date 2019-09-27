Guardrails installed after woman died in flood-prone area

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Guardrails have been installed along a Fort Smith road where a woman’s car was swept away by flood waters.

Debra Stevens drowned in August when flash flooding swept her car off Kinkead Avenue and she was unable to exit her car.

This is not the first time guardrails were needed.

Karen Santos with the City of Fort Smith said the city has reached out in the past to have guardrails installed in high flood areas.

Weeks after the state gave approval, the city installed the guardrail.





