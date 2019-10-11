Hands-only CPR offered because less people are coming to aid of cardiac victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) — Gretchen Cliburn is a financial planner and married mother of two who five years ago got up one morning to take part in a half-marathon race.

“My husband refused to kiss me good-bye that morning because I had eaten peanut butter and he doesn’t like peanut butter,” Gretchen said. “So I said to him as I left the house, ‘You will regret not kissing me’ and ittle did I know how true that would actually be that day.”

True because Gretchen collapsed at the 9-mile mark of the race, going into cardiac arrest.

“I was fortunate that day,” she recalls. “There were angels in the race around me, strangers that did not know me. They called 9-1-1 and started performing CPR and because of that I am standing here today able to talk to you.”

Gretchen was attending the Hands-Only CPR class being offered free to the general public at OTC. It’s an important event to the American Heart Association because 90 percent of those in the same situation as Gretchen die because no one comes to their aid.

Hands-Only CPR requires no mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. It consists of just two steps.



