Har-Ber High takes to the skies

"It just opens that door and then kinda shows the different career paths in aviation," McMullen said. "Hopefully if they find something they are interested in we can help them pursue that."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local school is providing a way for students to learn about airplanes from the inside out.

Two years ago, Har-Ber High School started an aviation club with only about 5 people — but now the current club enrollment is up to 50 and the program has taken off.

I’m not sure where else in Arkansas you can build an airplane in a school. Stowe Hoffius, HARBER HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

Har-Ber High School CNC and Construction Technology Teacher Stowe Hoffis is a pilot and said he knows how time-consuming and pricey pursuing aviation jobs can be.

“Everything I did was in the cockpit so this will save a student a lot of time,” he said.

Hoffis said he is showing students there is more to the aviation industry than just being a pilot — he’s doing this by showing them how to build a plane.

“The students are having to read the plans, determine what tools they need, and have to know the parts they are trying to assemble,” he said.

Antonio Sandoval and Jerry Martinez are two of Hoffis’s students working on the plane.

“I never thought I would be doing this,” Sandoval said.

“I honestly find it kind of interesting and I like it,” Martinez said.

But building a plane is just part of it.

Thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, the school is getting 15 flight simulators — the closet thing you can get to a real airplane.

Eight of them will have three monitor systems which kind of gives you the feel of a horizon view when you’re flying. Jason Mcmullen, Har-Ber High School Aviation Club Sponsor

Har-Ber High School Aviation Club Sponsor Jason McMullen said this is a huge deal.

“To me, it’s the ultimate in STEM education to be able to learn about an airplane from the inside out,” he said.

McMullen said the school will get the simulators sometime before the end of the school year.

“Our students will be using FAA certified equipment that’s used for flight training in some flight schools, colleges, and universities,” McMullen said.