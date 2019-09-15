“Hard road to recovery” for teen shot in neck

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A 17-year-old who was shot in the neck is in intensive care at Washington Regional Medical Center and is making some positive progress, according to the family.

Austin King’s neck and spinal cord are damaged, according to his dad Kevin King.

On Friday, September 6, 17-year-old Austin King was shot, according to Central EMS. The shooting suspect is still unknown and Fayetteville police did not confirm if the incident was a drive-by [shooting].

Neighbors in the area were surprised by what happened and called the neighborhood, “quiet.”

GoFundMe accounts have been set up, one is by Kevin. “He [Austin] currently has movement in his right arm. Although the diagnosis is paralysis, we are hopeful that since the spinal cord is not completely severed, we will recover movement over time.”

Austin’s dad said it’s a “long, hard road to recovery … rehabilitation will be forthcoming.”

The other GoFundMe account was created by Austin’s half-brother Jason Smithwick.