Hard-to-recycle baby food packaging being remolded to make new recycled products

(KNWA) — Gerber, the early childhood nutrition leader, has teamed with international recycling company TerraCycle to eliminate waste.

The companies are working to give hard-to-recycle baby food packaging a new purpose.

Anyone interested in participating in the recycling efforts may find more information and sign up, here. Those who sign up for the Gerber Recycling Program may mail in packaging that is not municipally recyclable.

Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recyclable products.

For every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Gerber Recycling Program, participants will earn $1 to donate to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

“Through this free recycling program, Gerber is offering parents an easy way to divert waste from landfills by providing a responsible way to dispose of certain hard-to-recycle baby food packaging,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “By collecting and recycling these items, families can demonstrate their respect for the environment not only through the products that they choose for their children, but also with how they dispose of the packaging.”

Those with Gerber said they want to take part in a world where babies can thrive.

“We’re thrilled to partner with TerraCycle as part of our broader sustainable packaging efforts,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. “We know every parent’s top priority is to ensure a healthy, happy future for their baby. Our commitment to sustainability is rooted in giving parents a hand in making their baby’s future that much brighter.”