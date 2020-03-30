Harding University postpones graduation ceremony

In a statement, the unviersity said the rescheduled program will have multiple ceremonies, as usual, to accommodate the large number of graduates from its ten colleges.

SEARCY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harding University announced on March 30, 2020, its commencement program, originally set for May 9, 2020, will now be Saturday, August 15, 2020, due to the global spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the university said the rescheduled program will have multiple ceremonies, as usual, to accommodate the large number of graduates from its ten colleges.

While the commencement ceremony will take place in August, students who complete graduation requirements by the end of the spring semester will have their degree conferred on schedule in May, and students who may be delayed in completing their graduation requirements will have their degrees conferred in August or upon completion, according to the university.

“These decisions and measures are so difficult for all of us, but this is a temporary situation,” Harding University President Bruce McLarty said in the statement. “We will resume normal life and will be back together as soon as is feasible.”

Courtesy of Harding University

It’s important for our students to walk across the Benson stage and receive the recognition they deserve for their hard work and dedication. Our prayers are with all of the Harding community and with our entire world as we pray for protection, healing, and strength through this difficult time. Harding University President Bruce McLarty

Students will receive further instructions for accomplishing tasks related to graduation, such as securing caps and gowns.

Additional information for students related to graduation, such as securing caps and gowns, can be found by clicking here.