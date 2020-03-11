Harps Food Stores acquires 20 new stores in Arkansas and Missouri

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harps Food Stores, Inc. has agreed to a deal to acquire 20 stores across northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri from Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Inc., according to a release from the company on Tuesday.

The timing of the transaction has not been finalized, but Harps says both parties anticipate completing the transaction throughout this summer.

“Opportunities like this are rare,” said Kim Eskew, president and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “We are extremely excited about adding these stores to our Harps family.”

The locations are as follows:

Country Mart – Harrison, AR

Town & Country – Highland, AR

Town & Country – Newark, AR

Country Mart – Piggott, AR

Price Chopper – Pocahontas, AR

Town & Country, Thayer, MO

Cash Saver – West Plains, MO

Country Mart – Fredericktown, MO

Country Mart – Bonne Terre, MO

Country Mart – Potosi, MO

Country Mart – Park Hill, MO

ALPS Supermarket – Malden, MO

Country Mart – Kennett, MO

Town & Country – Dexter, MO

Country Mart – Jackson, MO

Country Mart – Marble Hill, MO

Town and Country – Clarkton, MO

Town and Country – Doniphan, MO

Town and Country – Bernie, MO

Country Mart – Farmington, MO

Harps is an employee-owned company with 92 stores in four states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. The company was founded in 1930 in Springdale.