Harrison vape shop owner says proposed tax bad for business and customers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) — Matthew Riker is the owner of Elite Vapor Pros in Harrison. He said the reason he opened the mom-and-pop shop is to get people off tobacco.

“We really try to tune people up to their addiction and try to wean them off that through a process and through a relationship,” Riker said.

But he said recently proposed legislation could change that.

Arkansas Senator Jim Hendren drafted a bill that would tax vape products like tobacco products in the state. That would amount to a 67 percent tax on e-cigarette products.

In a statement, the senator said: “The potential harm to our children’s health makes it imperative that we act with urgency.”

The CDC reports 805 cases of lung injuries and 12 deaths of people who have a history of vaping. But the federal agency says it can’t pinpoint the cause.

Since the CDC’s findings, President Donald Trump announced a plan to ban flavored vape.

“We can’t allow people to get sick, and we can’t have our youth be so affected,” Trump said.

A customer at Elite Vapor Pros said if that were the case and flavored vape was banned, he’d go back to smoking cigarettes.

Which Riker thinks is the point.

“No I don’t think it’s real good for anybody, except Big Tobacco,” the store owner said.

After Trump’s announcement, companies like Walmart announced it would stop selling e-cigarette products, but continue selling cigarettes, which the CDC says causes more than 480,000 deaths a year.

Riker said the problem isn’t products like his. He said his products don’t have THC or CBD in them. His store also doesn’t sell Juul, a product owned by a tobacco company.

He believes the problem is kids can get dangerous products too easily and have no clue what’s in them.

“When you have these internet stores that can sell to anybody by just pushing a button on there that says, ‘Yes, I’m 21.’ Tell me a child that has a smartphone that can’t go do that,” Riker said.

If passed, he said this tax would break his business.

“We believe in helping people get off tobacco,” Riker said. “That’s what we are good at. Why take that away from this community? Why take that away from my family.”

The Arkansas governor would have to call a special session to have Arkansas legislators vote on the tax.