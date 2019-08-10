Health clinics stocked on vaccines before the school year

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – The start of the new school year is just around the corner and health professionals want to remind you to get those immunization appointments scheduled.



State law requires all students attending Arkansas schools and licensed childcare facilities to be vaccinated against certain diseases like measles.

Benton County Health Unit Administrator Loy Bailey says this is the time of year they see about 100 people a week just to get immunizations. He says the clinic is even open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays to help those who work.



“If people have insurance that does cover vaccinations we’ll make an attempt to bill – those that don’t have coverage, unable to pay that is not going to prevent us from providing that service,” Bailey said.



There is an application you can send to be exempt from immunizations which you can find here.