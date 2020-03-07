Health department receives new corona virus test kits

NORTHWEST ARK., (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for disease Control and Prevention stating efficient testing for the coronavirus is vital as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise. Before, doctors would have to send their labs to the to test for the coronavirus. Now they send those results to the state health department.​

Assistant Laboratory Director, Katie Seely with the department of health said this will lead to faster results and care. The initiative to do in state testing was suppose to happen a month ago but the kits originally sent were defective.​ Thursday, new kits came in from the CDC, each one can test about 800 patient samples.​ ​ “The state having the test in house, we will be able to report it a lot faster, with reporting from CDC it might take several days. Having the state public health lab being able to test we can get results within 48-72 hours,” said Seely.

Third party companies like Lab Corp and Quest Diagnostics will also be able to test for the virus.

Both companies have launched their own tests under the guidance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the goal to expand access to testing .​

Lab Corp’s coronavirus test became available to physicians and other authorized healthcare providers yesterday.​ Pending approval from the FDA, Quest diagnostic will begin providing screenings on Monday.​