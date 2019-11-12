Healthcare professionals debunk flu shot myths

(KNWA) — It’s flu season and the Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone ages six months and older get vaccinated.

The CDC recommends flu shots, but less than half of Americans got the vaccine last flu season.

Local healthcare professionals said they want to debunk some common flu shot myths that are preventing people from getting vaccinated.

First, the flu shot doesn’t give the person receiving it influenza. The vaccine has either inactive flu viruses or no viruses at all.

Second, it’s never too late to get the vaccine. Although it’s recommended to get the shot by September or October, most people actually get the flu between December and February.

Also, it’s true the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, but according to the CDC, the vaccine can curtail the chances of a person getting influenza by 40 to 60 percent.

Lisa Herzing is a family nurse practitioner at MedExpress Urgent Care. Herzing said, “Some people will have minor side effects from the flu vaccine that could include headaches, (and) some general muscle fatigue… maybe even a low-grade fever, but the biggest side effect is usually site irritation from the injection site.”