Healthy eating in the new year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Many people may have healthy eating on their list of new year’s resolutions and sticking to it can be difficult.

Registered dietitian Candace Lea with Northwest Health said there are a few good habits people can start now to make the transition a little easier.

Be mindful while you’re eating. Only eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re full

Drink a lot of water. It’s easy to mistake thirst for hunger

Use smaller plates so that you can’t put as much on it

“Really when it comes to health and wellness and nutrition, small changes can make a big impact long term,” Lea said.

As students in the area are head back to school, parents may be looking at ways to pack more nutritious lunches. Lea said it doesn’t have to be hard.

She said good food choices don’t start in the kitchen but at the grocery store.

She suggested shopping the perimeters of the store for the fresh options and buy fruits and vegetables of all colors for your kids to take to school.

Lea said learning these habits now will help kids as they get older.

“It can help in the prevention of chronic diseases and heart disease and diabetes,” Lea said. “It can also help to manage those diseases so that you have a better quality of life.”

Lea adds that instead of packing juice and soda, try to replace sugary drinks with water or sparkling water instead.