Heat-seeking drone used to find suspects and stolen guns after 100mph high-speed chase

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrest 3 people after deputies 100-mile-per-hour high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimber Vaughn, Brenden Dempsey, and Zachery Hudson for felony charges of Endangering Others While Attempting to Elude Police, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and 7 charges of Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction.

Sergeant Mike Bouziden with Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spotted a stolen vehicle driving northbound on Highway 10 just after midnight Thursday. He attempted to stop the vehicle for defective equipment, according to a release.

The SUV stopped but later took off and led authorities on a high-speed pursuit with speeds reaching over 100mph, the release states. The pursuit led into Ottawa County until the SUV crashed into a fence and the suspect took off on foot.

Once stopped, a large assortment of ammunition and 7 firearms were found in the vehicle. The District 13 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Task Force Officers of the Miami, Oklahoma Police Department were called to the scene and deployed a drone-mounted heat-seeking camera to search for the suspects.

Authorities were able to locate Vaughn hiding in the field approximately 400 yards from the crash site using the drone. Dempsey and Hudson weren’t located until later in the morning when Ottawa County Deputies and Wyandotte Nation Police were called back to the area for reports of numerous attempted burglaries, according to the release.

Dempsey and Hudson were taken into custody and treated at a local hospital for complaints of onset Hypothermia. They had over $4,000 cash on them.

Investigators later learned the guns and cash were stolen during a burglary which occurred 2 days prior to the pursuit where over $11,000 cash was stolen.

Dempsey, Vaughn, and Hudson all remain in the Delaware County jail on a $40,000 bond each.