Helicopter lands in Lowell by First Tee

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — Shortly before 4 p.m., a helicopter landed in a yard at Monroe Avenue and N. Melody Street in Lowell, according to authorities.
A man rented a helicopter and got permission to land it in a yard in Lowell. According to Lowell police, the person did not break any laws but they are checking out the situation.
From the helicopter’s tail number, N4878, as of August 2, 2019, the registration is pending to a person from Springdale, Arkansas, according to Flightaware.com The previous owner is from Beach Lake, Pennsylvania.