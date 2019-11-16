Help children while you holiday shop

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The holidays are drawing near and time will soon run out.

A shopping wonderland is happening at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Springdale.

There are more than 100 vendors from all over the country. Amanda Johnson is volunteering at the event she said this is a great, one-stop place to check off shopping lists.

“I’m excited to do some shopping myself, to be honest,” Johnson said.

The NWA Holiday Market is open until 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Admission to the event will benefit the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County.





