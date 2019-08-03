Help fill the bus for kids in need

In past years, Fill the Bus raised enough supplies to impact more than 35,000 students

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The United Way’s annual Fill The Bus campaign is underway and donations are still needed.

More than 35,000 students in 13 school districts have benefited from the campaign that’s continued for 10 years.

The districts include 13 in NWA and one in Southwest Missouri. The 13 are Bentonville, Decatur, Farmington. Fayetteville, Gravette, Huntsville, Lincoln, McDonald County, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale.

Buses are parked at several Walmart locations in the area.

The event is happening between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2. It was also hosted Friday.

Josh Saffran with Walmart said he’s proud to be part of such a great opportunity.

“It’s great… we live in a community that’s so good about giving back and a lot of us have the opportunity to do so. Being able to donate time, school supplies, energy and funds to this cause is just absolutely wonderful for the whole community,” Saffran said.