“He’s a hero”: Fort Smith honors fallen firefighter

"Eric's legacy is no challenge gets unmet," Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — On Monday, November 25, hundreds gathered together to honor the life of a Fort Smith fireman who died after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Courtesy of the Fort Smith Fire Department

Eric Morrison died after his two-year battle of pancreatic cancer.

He left behind a wife of 15 years, a son, and lots of people who knew and loved him.

Courtesy of Amy Morrison

Courtesy of Amy Morrison

Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen said Morrison was an all around great guy both in and out of uniform.

“I’ve had numerous people reach out to me saying, Chief this was such an honor for him you went above and beyond for Eric,” Chief Christensen said. “I said, no this is just something we do, he would do the same for us, he would’ve made sure today was perfect for any other fallen firefighter.”

According to Christensen, everyone who knew him can agree, Morrison’s legacy is “no challenge goes unmet”.

“Eric didn’t run from work, he didn’t run from the challenge, he faced adversity head on without question,” he said. “Eric was a fighter all the way down to his very last day.”

Robin Whittaker, a Fort Smith Paramedic Field Supervisor, also worked along side Morrison.

She said the City of Fort Smith not only lost a great firefighter but also a great man.

Courtesy of Amy Morrison

“He was great to work alongside, always the first one to offer encouragement,” she said. “I’ve never seen him upset, I’ve never seen him with a frown, even through this tough time he was going through he’s always been very positive and supportive of others.”

Morrison is one of the first to benefit from Crump’s Law, which ensures firefighters get paid sick leave.

According to Christensen even though Morrison had so much sick leave built up, he didn’t take it.

Instead of flowers, Morrison’s family requested donations be made to Make-A-Wish Mid-South.