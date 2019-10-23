HGTV “Fixer To Fabulous” premieres in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In Bentonville, the premiere of an HGTV series that features the city took place at the Skylight Cinema earlier Tuesday night.

“Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs and will feature the couple tearing down houses and restoring them.

The Marrs have lived in the community for several years and are excited to help restore old gems into forever homes.

“It all was filmed here in Northwest Arkansas, all homes, they’re ten episodes that will start tonight and go until Christmas every Tuesday. It’s all local, like local craftsmen, local contractors. It’s me, the sub contractors and it’s all in Northwest Arkansas, so we’re really excited to highlight the area,” Dave Marrs says.

If you missed Tuesday night’s episode, don’t worry, you can catch a re-run Wednesday night at 11 p.m.