HGTV star helps girls build construction careers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Construction has been a “men’s industry”, but HGTV star Jennifer Marrs is teaching girls that doesn’t have to be the case.

Marrs is a star on the new HGTV series “Fixer to Fabulous”, which features Northwest Arkansas.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, Marrs spoke at the Rogers Public Schools Girls in Construction Conference.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, 9% of U.S. construction workers are women.

Dawn Stewart, director of career and technical education for Rogers schools said she hopes Marrs inspires young girls to pursue a variety of construction careers.

