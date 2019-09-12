“Hidden” 9-11 Memorial located in Rogers park

"I feel that it is a great disservice to the men and women who perished in the 9/11 attacks"

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A park many people have no idea exists is honoring those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Four years ago David Horney and his family came to New Hope Park in Rogers and stumbled across a 9/11 memorial overgrown with grass.

Courtesy of David Horney

He and his family took it upon themselves to mow the grass and put flags around the finished product.

Horney said he has pretty much done everything at the memorial site by himself, except for the pathway the city added.

“I feel that it is a great disservice to the men and women who perished in the 9/11 attacks and the men and women who are in the armed services who fought for our freedom,” Horney said. “We just took it upon ourselves to just have the upkeep and ya know come by and check on it and make sure everything looks nice and put new flags down.”

Although the 9/11 memorial at New Hope Park in Rogers is small, Horney said it has big things to offer.

“Things like this matter, we need to respect our armed forces, our fire departments, and our police,” he said. ” They sacrifice every single day.”

Horney wants to remind people of the importance to not only educate themselves but also their children with the history of our country.

“This is a very important lesson to teach our children,” he said.

Horney said he has no ties to 9/11 but he remembers it vividly.

He wants more people to know about the memorial park and come pay their respects.

“I just want people to stop by and have a look and know it is here,” he said.

He said people are free to come by and set something out.

He checks on the memorial periodically and said he will make sure it is taken care of.