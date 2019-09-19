Hidden treasure finds home in Fayetteville

"I'm glad I got it to a place where it can be shared," said Brenton Stevens about a special medal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A hidden treasure in Northwest Arkansas found its perfect home.

Seventeen-years-ago Brenten Stevens bought a large collection of Masonic medals and stumbled across a rare one.

“We fixed the medal to read what it was about,” Stevens said. “We recently did a little study on her and decided to find a good home for it.”

It ended up being an August 1924 National Association of Colored Women medal awarded to Mary Talbert.

“She is a very famous lady,” he said.

Stevens said he has kept the medal since his discovery and even restored it.

After thinking about possible places to gift the medal he chose a location close to his home and his heart.

“It is a piece of history that everyone needs to share so everyone can enjoy it,” he said. “A lot of times things get locked up in museums and the public doesn’t get to share it so I think this is the best place for it to be.”

Stevens gifted it to the Yvonne Richardson Community Center (YRCC) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“It is an honor that people want to donate whatever their treasures are,” YRCC Director Tenisha Gist said. “Even bringing their children and willing to participate in programming here because they feel like it is a safe place.”

Gist said the gifted medal reinforces the message about YRCC being a place where you can bring your treasures and your kids.