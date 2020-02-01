Highfill Police Department considers new police station

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Highfill Police Department is coming up with plans for a new police station.

Chief Blake Webb said the department is essentially working out of a one-room office right now.

He hopes a new facility will give them space for administrative offices, increased safety features for officers and an interview room for questioning suspects.

“We’re definitely looking at a facility that’s going to sustain law enforcement here in Highfill for the next 10 to 15 years. If we’re going to build it, we’re going to build it right,” Webb said.

One idea is to attach the new station to the city offices.

Webb said the fastest scenario would have them breaking ground on a new facility by the middle of the year.