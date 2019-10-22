Highway to main entrance of XNA remains closed until Wednesday

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas State Highway 264 remains closed until Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The main entrance of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport will not be accessible until sometime Wednesday, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Those trying to get to XNA should use the north entrance via Southwest Regional Airport Road, according to ARDOT.

Trees and power lines and other debris littered several parts of the highway. All of the trees have been removed from the highway, according to ARDOT. Those with ARDOT said they are waiting for a local utility company to remove power lines.



