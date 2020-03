WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A hiker was transported to a local hospital after suffering a fall at Devil’s Den State Park on Thursday, according to the Goshen Fire Department.

The Washington County Urban Search and Rescue Team, along with a Goshen firefighter, responded to a call of a person who had fallen while hiking at Devil’s Den.

The department says the hiker was safely removed and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.