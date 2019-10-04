Hispanic Heritage Festival rescheduled

KNWA

The free, family event will now be Friday, Oct. 11

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival has been rescheduled due to predicted inclement weather.

The free, family event was initially scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6, but will now be Friday, Oct. 11 between 3-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Square.

The festival is a celebration to recognize the contributions of Hispanics to the United States and celebrate the heritage and culture, the Facebook site for the event states. Those who attend may enjoy a soccer skills contest, live music, delicious food, dance contest, kids zone, health fair and local vendors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Latest Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss