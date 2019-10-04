Hispanic Heritage Festival rescheduled

The free, family event will now be Friday, Oct. 11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival has been rescheduled due to predicted inclement weather.

The free, family event was initially scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6, but will now be Friday, Oct. 11 between 3-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Square.

The festival is a celebration to recognize the contributions of Hispanics to the United States and celebrate the heritage and culture, the Facebook site for the event states. Those who attend may enjoy a soccer skills contest, live music, delicious food, dance contest, kids zone, health fair and local vendors.