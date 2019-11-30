Hog fans lament losing season, look forward to coaching search

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Razorback football team’s season finally came to an end Friday in a fitting 24-14 loss to Mizzou. Fans weren’t shocked another loss was added to the record, but they were pleasantly surprised the game was close.

“I was actually betting [on] Missouri in the first half, but I was still pulling for the Hogs overall,” said Jack Teague, Razorback fan.

The Razorbacks had the lead at points throughout the game behind quarterback Jack Lindsey, the team’s fifth starting quarterback on the season. But instead of earning the Battle Line Trophy and beating a rival, the Hogs dropped their 19th-consecutive Southeastern Conference game.

“It’s only up from here, and honestly, I feel like we’ve put ourselves in an underdog position,” said Jordyn Hudson, Razorback fan. “Honestly, I hope we take advantage of that.”

Some names being floated around include Lane Kiffin, Matt Campbell and Mike Norvell.

“Bielema comes here and he tries to make Arkansas Wisconsin, Chad Morris tries to make it SMU,” said Jalen Hemphill, Razorback fan. “We need somebody to make it Arkansas. We need to go back to winning football games.”

So, the season may be over, but the off-season’s coaching hire looms large in Hog fans’ minds.

“Anything’s better [than this year], so put in a good coach that’s for the team and not for the status and not for the money,” Hudson said. “I think that’s the most important thing.”