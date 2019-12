ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Modern gun deer hunters have one more chance to tag a trophy buck.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s holiday deer hunt ends Saturday, December 28.

The hunt was created during the 1999 – 2000 deer season to give hunters another opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while home for the holidays.

No dogs are allowed during the hunt.

While some wildlife management areas are closed to modern gun hunting many will be open.