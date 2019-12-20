Holiday deliveries with local USPS mail carrier

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s crunch time to get those holiday gifts delivered in time for Christmas. We rode along with a USPS mail carrier to get a taste of their holiday delivery blitz.

It’s the rhythm of the holidays at the Fayetteville post office. USPS letter carrier, Linuel Bumgarmer said it’s very busy at this time. The number of packages doubles sometimes triples this time of year.

Mail carriers are racing against time to get your cards and gifts delivered

“You get so many packages backed up that it’s harder for something to get through… some quicker than others,” said Bumgarmer.

If you ship priority mail by December 23, your holiday gift should make it by Christmas. An on-time delivery is a joy shared with USPS workers.

“They’re waiting for something and they’re looking forward to it and i’m the guy that gets to bring it,” said Bumgarmer.