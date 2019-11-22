Holiday events happening in NWA

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas is getting into the holiday spirit with events happening all over the area.

Here is a list of events:

FAYETTEVILLE – Lights of the Ozarks runs from November 22 until December 31. Nightly holiday activities, hot chocolate, and festive music make the Lights of the Ozarks an event that cannot be missed.

GRAVETTE – The City of Gravette will host a variety of Christmas events on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The fun kicks off at 3:30 PM at the Gravette Public Library’s open house. The library will serve hot cider and cookies and children will have the opportunity to complete a Christmas tree bookmark craft.

A festive metal tree will be covered with candy canes and children can select one to take home. A Gingerbread Village, created by Maker Monday participants, will be on display. Christmas books and new book arrivals will be on display in the KidSPACE. Several Main Street businesses will also be open and have holiday activities for guests prior to the start of the parade.

The Gravette Christmas parade will start at 4:30 PM on Main Street. Spectators gathered along the parade route will enjoy seeing vehicles from the Gravette Police Department’s fleet, engines from the Gravette Fire Department, and many other decorated floats.

LOWELL – The City of Lowell would like to invite all NWA residents to join them in a Christmas Celebration scheduled for Saturday, November 23rd beginning at 5 pm.

ROGERS – Rogers Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6th, 2019. Beginning at 6:00 pm we will have some pre-parade festivities at the Frisco Stage. Northwest Arkansas Regional Dance Company & Ballet Westside will perform. There will be a welcome from the Mayor along with a few announcements. The Parade will begin at 7:00 pm.

This story will be updated as more events come in.