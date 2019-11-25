Holiday shop aims to keep business local

ROGERS. Ark. (KNWA) —You’ve probably heard of the well known Black Friday shopping holiday or Cyber Monday, but one local realty firm is looking to help shoppers keep their business local this holiday season.

Crye-Leike Realtors of Northwest Arkansas is hosting its first Small Business Holiday Shop on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th in Rogers.

The free two-day event will feature area small businesses with over one thousand guests in attendance and free Santa photos on Saturday. For additional info and vendor information, click here.